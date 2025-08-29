KUALA LUMPUP, Aug 29 — The Ministry of Finance has issued an urgent warning about a fake message circulating online claiming RON95 fuel will be rationed after the subsidy rationalisation later this year.

The ministry said that the message, which also contained a suspicious link related to RON95 subsidies, is entirely false and should be disregarded.

Authorities have advised the public to exercise caution and not be easily deceived by such messages, particularly by avoiding clicking on unverified links.

The ministry urged Malaysians to verify information through official government channels before taking any action.

Last month, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that RON95 would be lowered to RM1.99 per litre for Malaysians once the subsidy rationalisation is implemented.