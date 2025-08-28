KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 228 — The High Court in Tawau today sentenced a former Lahad Datu Vocational College student to life imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane for the murder of 17-year-old Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan in March last year.

Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol also ordered 12 other convicted minors to be detained at His Excellency the Sabah Governor’s pleasure for the same offence, Berita Harian reported.

The prosecution had sought the death penalty for the now 20-year-old, but the court ruled that as a young offender he should be given a chance to change and rebuild his life.

The judge stressed that the seriousness of the crime outweighed the mitigating factor of youth, making a lighter sentence unjustifiable.

The court found that the offender, aged 19 at the time, and his 12 accomplices were guilty of murdering their dormitory mate under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34.

Unlike his underage accomplices who were tried under the Child Act, the offender was no longer legally considered a child and therefore faced sentencing under the Penal Code.

The judge said the 12 underage offenders would remain imprisoned as long as the Sabah Governor deems fit, in accordance with Section 97(2)(b) of the Child Act 2001.

He further underscored that school bullying, though long present, has now escalated to deadly levels.