IPOH, Aug 28 — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a man, whose body was found in an alley near Jalan Horley here yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said acting on intelligence, police nabbed the 32-year-old man at the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Kuala Lumpur at about 10pm yesterday.

“The suspect has three previous criminal records. Two mobile phones were also seized,” he said in a statement today.

Following the arrest, police also seized two keys and a white lorry at Taman Idaman Square here.

According to Abang Zainal Abidin, the motive is still under investigation and a remand application will be made today.

Yesterday, police tracked down a suspect believed to be linked to the case and also identified the owner and driver of a bonded lorry involved in the incident. — Bernama