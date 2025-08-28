MELAKA, Aug 28 — The Melaka government will implement a faith-based rehabilitation programme for former members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) starting next month.

State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the nine-month programme, carried out with the State Islamic Religious Council, the Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) and the Melaka National Security Council, is expected to involve more than 300 people, including heads of households and their families.

“This programme is important to help restore the faith of former GISBH members and give them a fresh start so they can live normally and move forward.

“We do not want them to be marginalised. Many have lost their jobs after their workplaces closed, leaving them facing various challenges,” he told reporters here last night after attending a fellowship dinner with former GISBH members.

Also present were Melaka deputy mufti Hazarudin Baharudin and JAIM director Datuk Md Azhan Samat.

Elaborating, Rahmad said the programme will run at several locations across the state to include various activities, adding that all former members have so far cooperated well with state initiatives and committed to joining the rehabilitation process.

Through the Melaka State Education Trust Fund, the government will also provide school supplies for their children, while they may apply for other forms of educational assistance, including scholarships.

“They are our citizens and should be entitled to the same assistance as others, including support from the Social Welfare Department if they qualify.

“I have been informed that their children are still in school, with no cases of dropouts,” he said.

Rahmad also said there have been no reports of unregistered marriages among the group, and all marital statuses are valid.

Earlier, 273 former members representing 50 families attended the gathering, which also served to gather data on their family backgrounds, employment status and children’s education.

“Tonight, 70 to 80 per cent of them were present, while the rest may be outstation or at work. They can still seek information and assistance at the reference counters we have opened,” he said. — Bernama