PUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 — Around 11am, the roar of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) jets pierced the sky above Putrajaya as they flew in formation across the parade grounds.

On the ground, hundreds craned their necks and whipped out their phones, grinning as they captured the moment.

Some pointed at the sky, nudging their friends and family with shouts of, “Look at that!”

For many families, today’s rehearsal for the 68th Merdeka celebrations was their chance to soak in the spectacle, without the crushing crowds expected on the actual day this Sunday.

Among them was 28-year-old trader Radhi Syazwan, who came with his wife and their two young sons, aged two and four.

The family had travelled by motorcycle from Puchong after Radhi spotted rehearsal details on Facebook.

By 10am, they were lined up along the steel barricades, inches away from the parade route.

“We came to check out the army parade, and also Didi and Friends because my kids love them,” he said with a smile, adding that the pleasant weather made the outing even more worthwhile.

Radhi said he might still turn up for the actual day with his wife, but admitted it would be “hard to look out for the kids” amid the expected throngs.

For private banker Nik Fariz Nik Ahmad Aziz, 31, this was already a family tradition. He and his wife took leave to bring their four-year-old son, who waved back at soldiers and copied their salutes.

“This is our second year in a row coming for the rehearsal. We can try going on the actual day, but it’s too many people, too difficult. It also depends if our boy sleeps early or late,” he said.

Even the booming flypast of the RMAF jets could not dampen the child’s enthusiasm. He jumped, startled for a moment, then broke into a wide smile.

Government servant Nurul Atiqah Azmi, 31, was another first-timer at the rehearsal.

She and her husband, Abdullah Hanapiah, 30, had recently moved to Putrajaya and decided to take the opportunity before their newborn, just two months old, made outings more challenging.

“My husband took leave, and I’m still on maternity leave, so this was our chance,” she said, adding that she had only ever watched the parade on television before.

The rehearsal is part of preparations for Sunday’s parade, which will feature 14,010 participants, seven floats, seven marching bands, and more than 500 assets from the military and enforcement agencies.

The parade route, spanning 2.1km, will be supported by 18 medical tents, five surau, and 200 mobile washrooms for the public.

— Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Complementing the festivities, the Riuh Merdeka 2025 market will run non-stop for 30 hours from August 30 to 31 at the Millennium Monument’s car park.

Roads around Putrajaya Core Island will be closed from 6pm on Friday until the parade ends on Sunday.

For families like Radhi’s, Nik’s and Nurul’s, however, today’s rehearsal was already their celebration, offering a close-up view of the nation’s pageantry, minus the squeeze of Merdeka Day crowds.