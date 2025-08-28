PUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 — Malaysia is arranging the evacuation of its citizens stranded in northern India on the earliest available flights, amid flooding and landslides caused by continuous monsoon rains that have left dozens dead.

In a statement yesterday, the Foreign Ministry said the High Commission in New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation following severe flooding and landslides in several northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Arunachal Pradesh.

“The High Commission has received reports of Malaysians stranded in Jammu as well as in Leh, Ladakh. The High Commission has successfully established contact with these individuals and is making arrangements for their departure via the earliest available flights,” the statement read.

In view of the worsening conditions, Malaysians are strongly advised to defer non-essential travel to the affected regions until further notice, the ministry added.

The ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

“The safety and well-being of Malaysians abroad remain the Ministry’s utmost priority,” it stated.

The ministry urged Malaysians who are currently in the affected areas to register their presence, follow the instructions of local authorities, and take necessary safety precautions.

For consular assistance, Malaysians in India may contact the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi at 50-M, Satya Marg, Chanakyapuri, by phone at +91-11-2415 9300/ +91-11-2688 1538/ +91-11-2415 9311 (Consular), or via email at [email protected].

Media reports stated that at least 33 people were killed and more than 20 injured after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. — Bernama