KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Plan Malaysia Town and Country Planning Director-General Datuk Alias Rameli, has today further clarified misconceptions and concerns surrounding the newly tabled Urban Development Bill.

He reiterated that the law is designed to strengthen state governments while providing protection for Malay Reserve Land, customary land and wakaf land.

Alias was responding to MPs who raised concerns including those from four state governments (SG4: Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis), as well as public concerns over the minister’s scope of authority.

States’ views respected, due process followed

“The matter of state consent was formally brought to the National Security Council (NSC) on three separate occasions, with the most recent meeting held on August 22.

“For the record, during these sessions, no formal objections were raised by state representatives against the principles of the Bill before it was tabled in Parliament on August 21.

“We respect their position, but democratic and administrative processes were duly observed,” Alias told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

He further explained the concerns raised by the SG4, stating that the Act applies only to urban areas and cannot be used to undermine protected lands.

“Let me be very clear, any land designated as Malay Reserved Land will retain that status permanently.

“Any development upon it must comply with that designation,” he added.

“Furthermore, this law is not an instrument that affects wakaf land, customary land, or the integrity of villages.

“Its name — the Urban Development Act — defines its limited scope. It is not a rural redevelopment law. Our strategic focus is strictly on underutilised urban sites, particularly near major institutions,” he said.

Minister’s role is facilitating, no abuse

Alias explained that the role of the Housing and Local Government minister in the URA is limited to an advisory role in the federal committee.

“The narrative of an all-powerful minister is a fundamental misreading of the law.

“Executive authority to approve and manage projects under this proposed Act lies solely with the State Executive Committee.

“The mandate of the federal-level committee is strictly to support this process,” he said.

He outlined that three core functions of the federal committee are to provide policy guidance to the State Executive Committee, advise states on the technical and financial feasibility of proposed projects, and monitor and report on national progress.

“The authority, the true repository of executive power over project management, rests firmly in the hands of state governments,” Alias said.

“Their main responsibility is to integrate these policies into their own state structure plans.”

Framework to prevent ‘sick projects’

To protect homeowners and the market, Alias added that the government is creating a list of certified competent developers.

“This will prevent problematic developers from taking on projects they cannot complete — a tragedy we have seen far too often, even in projects involving local authorities and private councils.

“Secondly, the federal committee will administer a transparent incentive system for approved developers and stakeholders, governed by strict rules of compliance, ESG standards, and other key criteria,” he said.

In response to a memorandum submitted by residents of the Selayang municipality, who have urged the government to expedite the URA.

“This is one of the reasons why we need the Act, before we can carry out regeneration works to the residents’ dilapidated homes,” he said.

The SG4 representatives had earlier today threatened to oppose the URA that is scheduled to be tabled for its Second Reading tomorrow.

In a joint-statement issued yesterday, they argued that the current legislation particularly the Town and Country Planning Act 1976 already placed urban planning under state jurisdiction.

They added that existing laws – such as the National Land Code, Land Acquisition Act 1960, Strata Titles Act 1985, Local Government Act 1976, and Town and Country Planning Act 1976 – are sufficient to address urban redevelopment challenges if properly enforced and improved.

Among the other Opposition MPs who were against the URA, PAS Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said there had been no proper consultation or engagement with relevant stakeholders over the Bill.