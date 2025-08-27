GEORGE TOWN, Aug 27 — A 30-year-old teacher allegedly slashed his wife's neck before turning the blade on himself, inflicting injuries to his left wrist and neck in a pre-dawn attack at their Sungai Ara home.

In the 6am incident, the 28-year-old woman’s mother heard screams from the room in the second storey of the house.

When she went to the room to investigate, she found the man on top of her daughter attempting to slash her neck.

“She immediately dragged her daughter off the bed and they both ran out of the room,” said Southwest district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam.

“At the same time, the suspect was seen slashing his left wrist and his own neck,” he added.

The couple are believed to be teachers at the same school and reportedly live with the wife’s family.

They also have a three-year-old daughter.

It is learnt that the couple studied Mandarin together in Beijing, China.

Sazalee said the wife sustained a neck injury but is now in a stable condition.

The suspect suffered serious injuries and is being treated in the red zone in Penang Hospital.

“According to witnesses, the couple did not have any relationship problems or financial and health issues,” he said.

The police are investigating the case under Section 306 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.