PUTRAJAYA, Aug 27 — Malaysia intends to elevate regional collaboration under its Asean chairmanship this year through the introduction of the Asean Framework and Action Plan for a Just and Inclusive Transition to Green Jobs (2025–2030), said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

He said the initiative, which also includes the establishment of an Asean Green Jobs Regional Centre of Excellence (AGJCOE), is aimed at further galvanising efforts among member states towards investment, creation and training in the green economy sector.

“Asean recognises the huge opportunity to be a model of sustainable development in the world. But we are also aware of the gaps in investments, in infrastructure and perhaps most importantly in government policies,” he said when opening the Asean Green Jobs Forum here yesterday.

He said while some parts of the world are finding it increasingly difficult to collaborate, Asean must continue to maintain its centrality, long-standing friendship and flexible approach to secure a greener future.

Sim noted that Asean’s cooperation model, based on inclusivity and consensus, has proven successful in addressing regional challenges such as the Asean Power Grid, cross-border digital payments and the Asean taxonomy for sustainable finance.

“These are examples of how a region can tackle global problems together, build local competency, and drive green growth while ensuring national interests are safeguarded,” he emphasised.

On Malaysia’s national initiatives, Sim highlighted the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which targets net zero emissions by 2050 and has already attracted RM25 billion in investments under Phase 1.

He said the plan is projected to create up to 300,000 green jobs by 2050, with many offering salaries above the national minimum wage.

At the Asean level, the minister said, the Framework and Action Plan would build upon such national strategies to ensure that the transition to green economies is just, inclusive and beneficial to all segments of society.

“Climate, terrain and human factor; Asean has the sun and wind all year long, rich biodiversity, and a society deeply connected to the earth because of our historical agrarian and seafaring culture. This is our unique advantage in driving sustainable development,” he added. — Bernama