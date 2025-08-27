PUTRAJAYA, Aug 27 — A former chief executive officer of a banking institution-owned foundation and the chairman of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) have been remanded for five days until August 31 for allegedly being involved in false claims amounting to over RM2.1 million.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) stated that the two male suspects, in their 30s and 50s, were arrested at the MACC Headquarters between 5 pm and 11.30 pm yesterday while present to give their statements.

“Based on preliminary investigations, both suspects are believed to have conspired by certifying and submitting documents containing false information involving a claim for an allocation from a foundation, totaling over RM2.1 million.

“The claims involved aid from an education fund, even though the program was not carried out as stated in the application,” according to a statement released today.

Meanwhile, MACC Senior Director of Investigation Division, Datuk Zainul Darus, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Earlier, MACC announced that Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin had granted the remand for both suspects after an application was made at the Magistrate’s Court this morning. — Bernama