JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 27 — The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI in Johor Bahru has proposed a roll-on roll-off (RoRo) ferry service linking Johor and Batam to strengthen trade, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Consul-General Sigit S. Widiyanto said the route could be developed from Tanjung Belungkor, Johor, to Bintang 99 Port, Batam, providing a direct link for vehicles and goods

“If this RoRo service can be realised, the Johor–Singapore–Riau Islands region will become more interconnected, spurring regional economic growth and benefiting communities on both sides,” he told Bernama.

He said a RoRo service from Melaka to Dumai in Riau was also being discussed, which would open another maritime link between Malaysia and Indonesia.

According to him, the initiative would complement the Jiran Istimewa (JIWA) programme, which provides privileges for residents of Johor and the Riau Islands, as well as Melaka and Riau, when travelling between the regions.

So far, 134 tourism industry players from the four regions have joined JIWA, a special border treatment initiative to boost cross-border tourism promotion in the border areas of southern Peninsular Malaysia.

Sigit also said there are more than 130,000 Indonesians living under the jurisdiction of KJRI Johor Bahru, including about 100,000 in Johor, with the rest in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Pahang.

“This year, we have developed a database of Indonesians covering plantation and factory workers, schoolchildren and prison inmates,” he said.

He said the strong momentum in Indonesia–Malaysia ties, particularly between Johor and the Riau Islands, should be channelled into concrete initiatives — Bernama