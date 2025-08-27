KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The issue of leakages in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) subsidies and the status of forest reserves that have been degazetted since 2018 are expected to be among the main highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s official website, during the oral question-and-answer session, Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan) will ask the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living regarding statistics on cases of leakage and misappropriation of LPG subsidies recorded so far.

He will also inquire regarding the ministry’s mitigation plan to ensure compliance with the use of subsidised gas cylinders among small traders, which could potentially impact consumer goods prices.

Meanwhile, Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar) will request clarification from the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability regarding the total area of forest reserves that have been degazetted in Perak since 2018.

Issues related to road safety will be raised by Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), who wants to know the long-term plans of the Ministry of Works to address landslides and sinkholes along the Gua Musang-Cameron Highlands route, as well as proposals for the construction of new road alignments in high-risk areas.

Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong, meanwhile, will ask the Health Minister to explain the implementation of the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system and the Comprehensive Care Management System (CCMS) at government health facilities and their effectiveness in improving service efficiency.

In the same session, Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) will ask the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry to clarify the use of the country’s mineral resource deposits as strategic assets in diplomatic negotiations to mitigate geopolitical impacts on global trade.

In addition, Datuk Verdon Bahanda (GRS-Kudat) will seek clarification from the Works Minister on the current status of the Pan-Borneo Highway project from Kota Kinabalu to Kudat, including the expected completion timeline of the highway.

After the oral question-and-answer session, the sitting will continue with the resumption of debate on the National Registration (Amendment) Bill 2025, followed by the tabling for second reading of the Government Procurement Bill 2025, Urban Renewal Bill 2025 and Gig Workers Bill 2025.

The current Dewan Rakyat meeting, which sits for 24 days from July 21, will adjourn this Thursday. — Bernama