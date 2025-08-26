PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The Federal Court today dismissed an application to file a late appeal petition by a hearing- and speech-impaired man, ordered to enter his defence on charges of murdering and setting a family of four on fire in Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat.

A three-judge panel led by Court of Appeal President Datuk Abu Bakar Jais ruled that the earlier Court of Appeal decision directing Kang Chang Heng, 46, to enter his defence was not a final judgment, but an interlocutory order that did not extinguish the appellant’s rights.

“The appellant still retains the right to defend himself, and if convicted at the conclusion of his defence, he will still have the right to appeal.

“At this stage, we find the appellant’s appeal incompetent; accordingly, we dismiss the application and set the matter for case management tomorrow at the Shah Alam High Court,” said Abu Bakar.

Also on the bench were Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim and Federal Court Judge Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof, who overturned Kang’s appeal against the Court of Appeal’s order to enter his defence.

A sign language interpreter was present at today’s proceedings to convey the court proceedings to the appellant. Deputy public prosecutor How May Ling appeared for the prosecution, while Kang was represented by counsel Lim Chin Huat.

On Sept 2, 2024, the Court of Appeal set aside the Shah Alam High Court’s decision acquitting Kang and ordered him to enter his defence after the prosecution established a prima facie case against him.

On Oct 19, 2022, the Shah Alam High Court discharged and acquitted Kang of all charges without requiring him to enter a defence.

Kang is accused of murdering Chia Tee Nang, 73, his wife Lim Mai Shak, 68, and their two grandsons, Chia Yuan Bin, 3, and Ryan Chia Zeng Xi, 9, at a house in Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat, Selangor, between 4 and 5 am on Dec 13, 2017.

He is also charged with causing injury to Andrew Chia Zeng Haol, 11, who survived the fire allegedly set by Kang at the same time and place.

Kang, a factory worker, was arrested on Dec 15, 2017. He is believed to have been the boyfriend of the youngest daughter of the deceased couple, who is also hearing- and speech-impaired. — Bernama