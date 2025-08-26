PONTIAN, Aug 26 — The Pontian Municipal Council (MPPn) has ordered a mini-market in Pekan Nanas here to close for 30 days after it was found flying the Johor state flag upside down yesterday.

Council president Abdul Azim Shamsuddin said the closure notice, which took effect yesterday, had been handed over to the premises’ owners.

He said the order was issued after an inspection found that the premises had violated the Business and Trade Licensing (MDP) By-Laws (UUK) 2019, which covers the flying of national and state flags.

“The notice is made in accordance with UUK 49(2) which empowers the council president to close any premises that violates the terms of the license or by-laws.

“However, the premise owner can still submit a written appeal during the closure period, but further decisions are subject to the discretion of the MPPn president," he told the media when contacted today.

Abdul Azim stressed that all communities, including individuals and business owners, must ensure that national and state flags are correctly erected and flown.

“The Jalur Gemilang and the Johor state flags are symbols of respect for the sovereignty of the country and also the state.

“Business premises owners, in particular, should not allow their foreign workers to put up national and state flags without being monitored,” he said, adding that the responsibility lies with the employers.

The incident, which was widely circulated on social media yesterday, drew strong public criticism amid heightened sensitivities over flag-related issues.

Earlier, police said they are investigating the mini-market following reports that a Johor state flag was flown upside down.

Pontian police chief Superintendent Mohammad Shofee Tayib said the incident was believed to be the result of negligence by the individual who put up the flag.

He said the incident was unintentional and not a deliberate attempt to insult or disrespect the state.

Meanwhile, Pekan Nanas assemblyman Tan Eng Meng said he hopes such incidents involving the upside-down flag will not recur.

“We will leave the investigation to the authorities," he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Earlier this month, a dental clinic in Pontian drew public criticism after it was found displaying the national flag upside down at its premises.

The clinic was issued with a 30-day closure notice.

In recent weeks, several cases involving the improper display of the national flag have been reported, including in Melaka and Penang, sparking public criticism as the country prepares to celebrate Merdeka on August 31.