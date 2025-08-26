MUAR, Aug 26 — The Health Ministry (MoH) is placing special emphasis on strengthening the healthcare workforce at the Pasir Gudang Hospital to ensure the facility operates effectively, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said the main challenge for any new hospital is not merely the completion of buildings and equipment, but the sufficient deployment of human resources, including medical officers, specialists, nurses and other healthcare personnel.

“The manpower issue is a national challenge that we are addressing comprehensively. MoH has drawn up a phased plan to overcome this shortage, including immediate postings to staff the Pasir Gudang Hospital.

“We are giving special focus in Johor because we want this hospital to function at its optimum capacity as soon as possible,” he told reporters after visiting the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) here today.

Dzulkefly said the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, also raised concerns over manpower during an audience with the ministry’s top management earlier today.

“The Regent specifically asked about staffing capacity, and we explained our plan. His Royal Highness wants these efforts to be expedited,” he said.

He said Pasir Gudang Hospital has begun initial operations at about 20 per cent capacity, starting with the Emergency Department, while staffing and other facilities are being added in phases.

Dzulkefly said as announced previously, the hospital is expected to be fully operational by the middle of next year.

The RM380 million hospital, equipped with 304 beds, is among Johor’s key healthcare projects and is expected to significantly benefit local residents by improving access to quality medical treatment. — Bernama