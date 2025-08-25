BEIJING, Aug 25 — Booths promoting Malaysian premium food products, including Penang Favourite Ah Lai White Curry instant noodles and durian coffee, as well as tasting servings of Malaysian cuisine, such as prawn sambal, became a hit among shoppers at METRO mall Si Ji Qing here during the launch of ‘Taste of Malaysia 2025’ programme on Sunday.

The launch officially marks the availability of 40 premium Malaysian products from over 10 companies at all 99 METRO stores across China

Deputy Head of Mission at the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing, Norfarina Mohd Azmee, said ‘Taste of Malaysia 2025’ aims to showcase the rich diversity of Malaysia’s agricultural bounty.

“It is designed to introduce the variety of Malaysian delights and food produce to the Chinese consumers, forging deeper connections at both cultural and commercial levels,” she said in her speech at the event.

The programme, which has now entered its third year in China, is organised by Malaysia’s Agriculture Counsellor’s Office in Beijing under the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, and supported by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation and the Malaysian Tourism Office.

According to Norfarina, Malaysia enjoys good bilateral relations with China, particularly in the field of agriculture.

In 2024, Malaysia’s collaboration with China plays an essential role as China remains Malaysia’s largest trading partner in agriculture, accounting for 12.3 per cent of Malaysia’s total agricultural exports globally, she added.

Norfarina said METRO was selected as a strategic partner for the ‘Taste of Malaysia 2025’ due to its strong reputation as one of China’s largest and most influential retail chains.

With a nationwide presence of 99 physical stores and over 50 million registered members, METRO provides an extensive and well-established distribution and marketing platform that aligns perfectly with Malaysia’s goal of expanding its agri-food market presence in China, she said.

During the event, the Mandarin version of ‘The Durian Cook Book’, which features a wide range of durian-based recipes, was also introduced to guests.

The book aims to promote Malaysian durian and its culinary uses among the Chinese-speaking audience.

Speaking after the event, Norfarina said Malaysia now aims to bring in young coconut to the Land of the Great Wall. — Bernama