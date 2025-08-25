SHAH ALAM, Aug 25 — Thirty-seven cars and seven motorcycles were destroyed in a fire at a workshop in Seksyen 24 here last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said an emergency call was received at 11.31 pm.

Twenty-one firefighters, backed by three fire engines and a water tanker from the Shah Alam and Jelutong stations, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found a building converted into a workshop measuring 50 by 100 square feet engulfed in flames, with approximately 90 percent of the structure destroyed.

“No victims were trapped in the building. A workshop worker suffered burns to his hands while trying to move a vehicle. The victim is in stable condition and was taken to the hospital by family members,” Ahmad Mukhlis said in a statement today.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Bernama