PUTRAJAYA, Aug 25 — The additional allocation of RM100 million to the Palestinians in Gaza will focus on the reconstruction of the region that was affected by Israel's genocide, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the latest contribution differs in approach compared to the previous one, which was more focused on food aid.

“Two years ago, around October and November 2023, we successfully coordinated contributions with the private sector. However, much of the food supply went to waste due to the Zionist regime’s blockade, which prevented the aid from entering Gaza.

“This time, the focus may shift towards efforts to rebuild Gaza, and I believe this can be achieved with the cooperation of international partners, including Japan,” he told reporters after the Communications Ministry's Monthly Assembly here today.

Also present at the event were Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi said the government remains firmly committed to the Palestinian struggle, with this latest allocation further strengthening Malaysia’s unwavering support.

“I also want to emphasise that Malaysia’s stance on Palestinian independence remains unchanged and comes with no preconditions, it does not depend on the situation,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, speaking at the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” at Dataran Merdeka yesterday, announced that the Madani Government had approved an additional allocation of RM100 million to assist Palestinians in Gaza who are facing a humanitarian crisis.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that this reflects Malaysia’s ongoing and unwavering commitment to defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister further urged large companies and corporations to contribute aid for Palestinians, while also calling on Malaysians to reflect on the blessings of peace and freedom they enjoy and extend that compassion to those in need. — Bernama