KOTA KINABALU, Aug 25 — Sabah PKR is not saying whether former Deputy Finance Minister II Yamani Hafez Musa has joined the party and will contest the Sindumin state seat.

Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud remained coy on the speculation involving the eldest son of Governor Tun Musa Aman.

“You have to ask the person himself. We will announce it later,” he said after launching the election operations room for Api-Api state seat in Taman Fortuna on Sunday.

PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar, who was also at the launch, said membership applications for the party could be made online.

“The right person to ask is our secretary-general (Datuk Fuziah Salleh),” she said.

Yamani Hafez won the Sipitang parliament seat under Barisan Nasional in the 2018 General Election before joining Bersatu. He did not defend the seat in the 2022 General Election and since kept a low political profile.

However, in recent weeks Yamani Hafez name has been mentioned as PKR’s choice for the Sipitang seat, currently held by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

Dr Yusof, who has been charged in connection with Sabah’s mining bribery scandal, won the seat on a Warisan ticket before moving to Umno and later joining Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Mustapha said that Sipitang was among the seats they were considering contesting in the state election.

He said the party would defend the Api Api and Inanam seats.

Mustapha said negotiations were still ongoing and expected to resolve a few seat overlaps with Barisan Nasional to finalise the electoral pact. — Daily Express