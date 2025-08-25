KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The monitoring methods and penalties imposed on telecommunications companies that fail to provide satisfactory coverage, particularly in rural areas, are among the matters to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament portal, the matter will be raised by Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan (PN-Permatang Pauh) to the Minister of Communications during the oral question-and-answer session.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam) will ask the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation to state the strategy for making the Asean Energy Forum 2025 the main platform for attracting high-impact green investments and strengthening Malaysia’s position as a regional clean energy hub.

Chow Kon Yeow (PH-Batu Kawan) will ask the Finance Minister whether the Federal Government will share state tax revenue to support development, as well as welfare and social programmes being implemented.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat meeting will continue with the tabling of the Gig Workers Bill 2025 for the first reading by the Human Resources Minister.

The sitting will then proceed with the second readings of bills, including the Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025 and the Atomic Energy Licensing (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Dewan Rakyat is sitting for 24 days until Aug 28. — Bernama