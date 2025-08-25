KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Human Resources Minister Steven Sim today called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to support the Gig Workers Bill, describing it as the first significant step towards protecting both gig workers and the companies that employ them.

The Bill was tabled for its first reading this morning, and Sim expressed hope it would move through the second and third readings within the week.

“I hope we can complete the second and third readings by this week. I appeal to all parties. This Bill was not drafted based on our imagination but prepared after extensive feedback gathering from all parties,” the minister told a press conference at Parliament here.

“Of course it cannot fulfil the demands of all sides, but at least we gathered input from every stakeholder,” he added.