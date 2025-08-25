KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The issue of undersea infrastructure security was among the main topics discussed during the first official visit by Singaporean Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing to Malaysia today.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said during the meeting, Chan raised the security challenges of undersea infrastructure that connects new energy supplies between the two countries.

“Singapore has raised a proposal on undersea infrastructure security, which is the question of how if we do not take any action and it can ensure security challenges for the two countries,” he told reporters at Wisma Pertahanan here, today.

Mohamed Khaled said in the meeting they also shared experience in cyber security, especially involving drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.

In addition, he said both countries also agreed that it is important for Asean to always maintain peace and stability.

“At the same time, we also agree that the conflict and ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia need to be resolved immediately,” he said.

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled and Chan witnessed the signing ceremony of the Arrangement Between The Government of Malaysia and the Government of The Republic of Singapore for Mutual Submarine Rescue Support and Cooperation.

The document was signed by Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) chief Tan Sri Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain and the Royal Singapore Navy (TLRS) chief Rear Admiral Sean Wat. — Bernama