KUANTAN, Aug 25 — Three people, including a child, were killed and four others injured in a collision between a car and a four-wheel-drive vehicle at kilometre 142 of the Kuantan-Seremban Road near Bukit Serok, Bandar Tun Abdul Razak, yesterday.

In a statement last night, the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received the report at 4.46 pm.

The car, carrying a man, four women, and a three-year-old girl, was travelling from Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, to Muadzam Shah, Rompin, when it collided head-on with the four-wheel-drive, driven by a man.

“One woman was trapped and pronounced dead at the scene. Six others, including the four-wheel-drive driver, were rushed to Muadzam Shah Hospital,” it said.

Two victims, an 18-year-old woman and the three-year-old girl, later died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Rompin police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi confirmed the incident but said the victims’ identities have yet to be confirmed.

“Police are investigating the cause of the accident. The relationships between the victims are also under verification,” he added.

The bodies of the deceased are at Muadzam Shah Hospital and will be sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan for post-mortem. — Bernama