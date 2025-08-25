KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025, aimed at expanding access to justice and restructuring the existing legal aid system to ensure greater efficiency and inclusivity.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the bill seeks to modernise the legal framework by extending coverage to civil and syariah legal aid, mediation, as well as legal companionship in cases involving children.

She said the new law would make the legal aid and public defence system more inclusive, including the provision of electronic (online) legal advice services.

“We do not want situations where, in cases requiring legal aid, individuals are unable to engage a lawyer -in fact, some cannot even afford to meet one.

“At the very least, this service (electronic legal advice) provides them with access to legal assistance, which I believe is a positive step for the people,” she said when winding up the debate on the bill.

Elaborating further, Azalina said the bill provides for the functions of the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) to be absorbed by the Legal Aid Department (JBG) under the office of the chief public defender, while the government will also settle outstanding fees owed to lawyers who have served under the YBGK scheme.

The bill seeks to repeal the Legal Aid Act 1971 (Act 26) and upgrade legal aid services in criminal proceedings by renaming them as the public defence service.

It also introduces two new positions namely, the chief public defender and public defence officers. — Bernama