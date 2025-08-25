JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 25 — Disaster detection elements, including earthquake monitoring, will be part of Johor’s Smart City development indicators in the future.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the state is considering the introduction of a disaster early warning system via smartphones as part of its Smart City plan.

“This system has been used in Japan and Korea, where residents within a certain radius will receive emergency messages in the event of a disaster, such as an earthquake, fire or accident. We want to bring this into the Johor Smart City indicator,” he said.

He told reporters this after announcing the organisation Johor Smart City Forum (JSCF) to be held from Sept 22 to 24 S, involving the participation of more than 40 exhibitors, including industry players from Asean countries.

According to Mohd Jafni, Johor currently has 16 local authorities (PBTs) involved in the implementation of Smart City, with seven PBTs at Level 1 (Smart City Ready Adopter), while the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) has reached Level 3.

He said that although Malaysia is located in a tectonically stable zone, the minor earthquake that struck Segamat yesterday highlighted the need for improved monitoring and early warning systems.

“The state government will give serious attention to public safety. If there is a need to install additional equipment in high-risk areas, we will implement it to the best of our ability,” he said.

JSCF 2025 will be a platform for states in Malaysia to share their experiences and smart city development initiatives.

For the first time, JSCF 2025 will also welcome participation from Asean and international countries as both participants and exhibitors, with confirmed involvement from Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, and Thailand. — Bernama