KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — A 19-year-old private college student died after his motorcycle veered off a flyover and plunged 21 metres from the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) near Shah Alam yesterday morning.

Shah Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the victim sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Berita Harian, the accident occurred at 10.40am at the 1/B 0.5 exit, where the rider lost control of his Yamaha 135LC motorcycle while navigating a bend.

“The motorcycle is believed to have gone out of control while taking a corner and hit the flyover divider. This caused the rider to fall 21 metres onto a grassy area at Persiaran Pulau Angsa,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police have urged witnesses to assist the investigation by contacting Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division officer Inspector Nur Iqmal Maisarah Azman at 017-2836851.

This marks the second fatal crash at the same location in a month, following a July 26 incident involving a 23-year-old motorcyclist who also fell 21 metres after losing control at the same exit.