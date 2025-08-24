KOTA TINGGI, Aug 24 — The Ministry of Defence has opened a new tender for the leasing of four helicopters for the Malaysian Army Aviation Unit (PUTD) following the cancellation of the previous award to a company that failed to deliver the four Black Hawk helicopters.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the new tender, which will close this September, will take into account various aspects including the type of helicopter, the age of the asset, leasing cost, operational lifespan as well as the level of flight safety before any decision is made.

“The tender for the leasing of four helicopters for Army use has already been opened and during the evaluation we will consider the views that have been decreed by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia,” he told reporters here today.

Last November, the Ministry of Defence announced the cancellation notice of the leasing contract for four Black Hawk helicopters to the company that had previously won the tender after it failed to meet the deadline despite an extension being granted until the end of October last year.

Mohamed Khaled said the ministry had taken stern action by imposing penalties and withdrawing the performance bond deposited by the company.

Sultan Ibrahim, had previously decreed that the proposal to acquire more than 30-year-old Black Hawk helicopters be cancelled, taking into account the age and safety level of the aircraft, which could endanger the lives of pilots.

Meanwhile, regarding the incident of the Royal Malaysian Air Force F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet that was completely destroyed in a crash at the Kuantan Air Base, he said a special investigation board has been established to identify the actual cause of the incident.

He said aircraft of the same type have been temporarily grounded until the results of the investigation are obtained to ensure such incidents do not recur.

“Out of eight Hornets, only seven are operational now. We want to ensure that all aspects of safety are given full attention,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude that the pilot and co-pilot survived the incident, and urged all parties to give space to the investigation team to carry out their work thoroughly. — Bernama