KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — A three-year-old boy died after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment in Kota Damansara, near here, on Thursday.

In a statement today, Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the child was found unconscious on a pedestrian walkway by members of the public, who alerted authorities at 4.42 pm.

He said the victim was believed to have fallen from the sixth floor of the apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel who arrived at the location.

Shahrulnizam said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which pertains to child neglect.

He urged anyone with information to contact the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at 03-7966 2222 or Investigating Officer Insp Ainaa Athira at 010-276 2186. — Bernama