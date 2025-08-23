KUANTAN, Aug 23 — Two Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers involved in the F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet crash at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport here on Thursday night are reported to be in stable and good condition.

Chief of Air Force Gen Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris said the pilot, Maj Mohamad Azhar Alang Kamarudin, 34, and weapon systems officer Capt Mohamad Izzuddin Mohamad Salleh, 28, are still undergoing treatment and monitoring at the Armed Forces Hospital.

“Usually, they will be monitored for three days as a precaution. In my view, ‘both of them are okay’,” he told Bernama when contacted today, adding that such monitoring is a standard practice for personnel receiving treatment at military medical facilities.

Mohamad Izzuddin and Mohamad Azhar successfully executed an emergency procedure by ejecting from the aircraft before it crashed at 9.05 pm on Thursday, while the jet was conducting a routine night training flight. — Bernama