KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 – Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has lodged reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over the circulation of several defamatory and provocative videos on social media.

In a statement yesterday, TH said it views the matter seriously and is closely monitoring social media platforms for any videos or links spreading false information that could damage its reputation.

TH added that it will fully cooperate with the authorities by providing information to assist investigations and ensure appropriate legal action is taken against individuals or account holders posting such content.

“We also urge the public not to believe unverified information and to rely only on TH’s official social media channels for accurate updates,” the statement said.

Group managing director and chief executive officer Mustakim Mohamad cautioned that videos containing unfounded allegations and provocative claims, particularly regarding TH’s branding and governance initiatives, could mislead the public.

In the same statement, Mustakim said TH was established primarily to help Malaysian Muslims save and prepare financially for the pilgrimage.

“Over the years, however, TH has become more associated with pilgrimage services, while the cost of performing the haj continues to rise and depositors’ savings have not grown in tandem. Many do not have sufficient funds to fulfil the obligation,” he explained.

To address this, TH is undertaking a rebranding initiative to strengthen its role as the preferred Islamic savings institution, encouraging systematic and consistent savings.

Mustakim stressed that haj operations and management are still fully handled by a Bumiputera Muslim team, but technical support is required for the complex rebranding process, which is being provided by a consortium formed by TH.

“TH must evolve into a customer-focused savings institution, adopting operational and branding strategies that are relevant, effective and responsive to changing demographics.

“This rebranding effort aims to restore TH’s position as a respected Islamic savings institution, helping Muslims grow their savings and fulfil their pilgrimage obligations,” he added. — Bernama