SEREMBAN, Aug 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched Malaysia’s first armoured vehicle manufacturing plant, owned by Mildef International Technologies Sdn Bhd, in Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan.

The RM2 billion facility, built to strengthen defence infrastructure and substantially expand production capacity, is expected to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.

Anwar said local companies like Mildef can help reduce reliance on costly overseas military procurements, as outlined in the Defence White Paper.

“The government must invest heavily in defence procurement to ensure greater preparedness, and not rely solely on foreign sources.

“We need to build domestic capability through research and private-sector production, fully supported by the Defence Ministry and universities,” he said in his speech.

He said that while local companies may not be able to cover every sector, there are specialised areas that can be developed through local expertise and skills, as Mildef has done in armoured vehicle manufacturing.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Mildef managing director Datuk Seri Mohd Nizam Kasa.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nizam said Mildef has grown from a small company established 20 years ago in Kajang into the national leader in armoured vehicle maintenance and manufacturing, producing Tarantula, the nation’s first high-mobility armoured vehicle (HMAV 4x4), and Ribat, the first light tactical high-mobility vehicle (HMLTV).

He said the company now employs 150 skilled local workers, mostly in technical roles, and is capable of producing at least 80 armoured vehicles and other products annually.

“This new Mildef facility is part of a long-term strategy to reduce dependence on foreign products and technology, in line with the Defence White Paper’s self-reliance policy.

“We believe this facility will allow the government to shift from procuring imported defence products and technology to developing, producing and using homegrown solutions in collaboration with local industry,” he said.

He added that current global geopolitical trends also present opportunities to export Mildef products to Asean, Europe and the Middle East, helping to drive the nation’s economy. — Bernama