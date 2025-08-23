KUCHING, Aug 23 — A man allegedly fell to his death this afternoon from the top level of the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) multistorey parking lot.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It is understood that the man had earlier absconded from the hospital’s emergency unit, where he had been admitted to the yellow zone following a self-accident at the Taman Hui Sing roundabout, in which his vehicle crashed into a tree.

Members of the public later discovered his body on the lower floor awning of the building and alerted the authorities.

The Borneo Post is contacting the police for more details on the incident. — The Borneo Post