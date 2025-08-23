ALOR SETAR, Aug 23 — The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) yesterday issued Notices of Refusal of Entry (NPMs) to seven foreigners who attempted to enter the country through the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.

In a statement, AKPS said the foreigners, comprising five Indian men, a Thai man, and an Indonesian woman, are suspected of not being genuine tourists.

“All of them were given the notice in accordance with Section 8(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not meeting the entry requirements as visitors to Malaysia. They have been instructed to return to their country of origin via the same entry route.

“The action of refusing entry is carried out in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and departmental circulars currently in force. No seizure or criminal element was identified in the case,” it said.

Meanwhile, in another case yesterday, the AKPS seized 20,000 kilogrammes of food products known as dried longan without a label, for not complying with provisions in the Food Act 1983 regarding product labelling.

“The seizure was made during an operation that began at 8.30pm, where the product was brought in along with other merchandise using trade routes. The total amount seized is estimated to be worth more than RM480,000. However, no arrests were made.

AKPS said it is always committed to ensuring that every food product brought into the country complies with the law and food safety standards.

“Close cooperation with all other enforcement agencies will continue to be strengthened to ensure consumer safety and safeguard the sovereignty of the country’s borders,” it said. — Bernama