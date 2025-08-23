KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The Putrajaya district police have issued a strict reminder against the flying of drones during the upcoming 2025 National Day celebrations.

The ban covers all rehearsal events from August 25 to 31, with Putrajaya classified as a no-drone zone under aviation rules.

Authorities warned that offenders could face stern action under Regulation 143 of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 and Section 206(3) of the same law.

Police stressed that no approval will be given for drone flights during the preparation and event period.

The military will also stage ceremonial cannon fire as part of the National Day programme.

Two test rounds will take place during the full rehearsal on August 29, followed by 14 ceremonial shots at the official event on August 31.

Residents have been advised not to panic when hearing the gunfire, which is a planned component of the festivities.

Police also encouraged attendees to plan their journeys early and consider shuttle buses or water taxis to ease traffic congestion.