PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — Police have recorded statements from 30 individuals, including family members, friends and witnesses, to assist in the investigation into the death of a college student who was suspected of being murdered at her family home in USJ 2/1, Subang Jaya, last week.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the police expect to record statements of a few more individuals to complete the investigation.

“We are tracing several witnesses,” he told a press conference at the Subang Jaya Police Headquarters here today.

The victim, in her 20s, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the second-floor living room of the house by her father at 11.55am last August 14.

Based on the post-mortem report by the Serdang Hospital pathologist, the cause of death was confirmed to be due to bleeding around the hyoid bone, while the injuries to the muscles and bones were due to manual strangulation.

The victim, who lived with her sister and cousin, was reported to be alone at the time of the incident, and nothing was reported missing from the house.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and the public is advised not to speculate on the case. — Bernama