KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) F/A-18D Hornet was involved in an accident on the runway of Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport (RMAF Kuantan Air Base) at 9.05pm last night.

In a statement, the RMAF said immediate action is being taken and further updates on the incident will be announced in due course.

“The public is advised against circulating speculation or unverified reports,” it added.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed the air force pilot and co-pilot were safe, noting the incident occurred during take-off.

“Police can confirm the incident. Both the pilot and co-pilot have been taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for examination,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, video footage shared on social media showed the engine of the aircraft catching fire during take-off.

The RMAF has a fleet of eight F/A-18D Hornets, acquired from McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) in 1997. — Bernama