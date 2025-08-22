KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Local franchise MyBurgerLab today apologised after a personal social media post by its former chief operating officer Andrew Chong caused anger and disappointment, particularly among Muslims.

The burger chain stressed that the post criticising a Shariah punishment in Terengganu did not reflect its principles of respect, unity, and inclusivity.

“Andrew’s post contradicted our values, and we take responsibility for this oversight,”

“We condemn any discrimination or disrespect toward religion and stand in solidarity with our Muslim community.”

The fast food brand said Chong’s employment and all affiliations were terminated with immediate effect from today.

It said it was reviewing internal policies and would implement mandatory cultural sensitivity training with experts such as the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) within 30 days, with annual refreshers.

The brand pledged greater vigilance to ensure it remains a symbol of Malaysian harmony where everyone feels respected.

“We are profoundly sorry and humbly seek your forgiveness as we rebuild your trust. Thank you for your support,” it said.

Chong had allegedly commented on news that Muslim men in Terengganu who miss Friday prayer even once without valid reasons risk a fine of up to RM3,000, a two-year jail term, or both, after the Shariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) Enactment 2016 now comes into effect.

Other states also have similar provisions, but would usually apply only for those who have missed Friday prayers three times in a row.