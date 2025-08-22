PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has rejected a proposal to shift any peaceful gatherings from Parliament to the Padang Merbok nearby.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Anwar informed the Cabinet today that such assemblies should not be restricted in front of Parliament, despite discussions about assigning another location.

“The prime minister has conveyed that assemblies can continue outside Parliament, provided that access routes are managed to avoid delays for members of Parliament and staff entering or leaving the building.

“He also stressed that the people have the right to assemble in front of Parliament, including directly outside its gates,” New Straits Times quoted him telling press conference here.

MORE TO COME