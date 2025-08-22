KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) is offering a special KLIA Transit fare promotion in conjunction with the upcoming 68th National Day celebrations to make it easier for the public to attend various events taking place around Putrajaya, including the 2025 National Day Parade.

In a statement, ERL announced that passengers can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on KLIA Transit return tickets from any station to the Putrajaya and Cyberjaya stations.

However, the statement clarified that this promotion is not valid for travel to KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.

“The discount is offered for adult and child fares (age 6 to 15) for travel on August 30 and 31, 2025. Tickets can be purchased starting August 25, through the official KLIA Ekspres website and the KLIA Ekspres mobile app.

“Children aged five and below can ride KLIA Transit for free with the purchase of one adult ticket (a maximum of three children per adult ticket),” the statement said.

Additionally, ERL also stated that it will be giving away an exclusive Merdeka Pack to the first 200 passengers who arrive at the Putrajaya & Cyberjaya stations on August 31, 2025.

In the same statement, ERL’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Yeow Wei-Wen said the company hopes the public will take the opportunity to choose KLIA Transit to Putrajaya and enjoy a fast and comfortable journey.

KLIA Transit passengers can also use the free shuttle bus service provided by Perbadanan Putrajaya from Putrajaya Sentral to facilitate movement to activity sites around Putrajaya for this year’s National Day celebrations.

Besides the National Day Parade, other events include Riuh Merdeka, Open-Air Film Screenings, and the Merdeka Countdown.

For more information on the special KLIA Transit fare promotion, please visit www.KLIAekspres.com or contact Customer Service at 03-2267 8000. — Bernama