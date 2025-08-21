GEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 — The Penang State Sports Council (MSNPP) today clarified that the incident involving an arrow striking a car on Jalan Macalister on Aug 13 was due to a technical fault with an athlete’s equipment.

The council stated that investigations revealed the mishap occurred during a training session for the Sukma Games, with the Penang Archery Association, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jalan Residensi.

“It was an unforeseen accident beyond control, despite World Archery-standard safety measures in place.

MSNPP stressed that this was the first such incident since high-performance archery training began at the school field in 2009.

All training sessions at the venue have been suspended pending further safety measures, while alternative sites are being considered for Sukma XVII preparations.

MSNPP also pledged full cooperation with the police and urged the public not to speculate on the case.

Police earlier confirmed receiving a report from the 57-year-old car owner, after a video of the arrow lodged in his vehicle went viral on social media. — Bernama