KOTA KINABALU, Aug 20 — Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) said today it will press on with its political struggle despite yesterday’s ruling which upheld president Datuk Peter Anthony’s conviction and three-year prison sentence.

Party acting president Priscella Peter said that while the party was disappointed with the outcome, it accepted the decision and would not let it weaken their resolve ahead of the 17th Sabah state election.

“Honestly, we are disappointed because new evidence — a police report that clearly showed KDM president was victimised — was not taken into account,” said Priscella, who is also Peter’s daughter, in a statement here.

“Even though we are disappointed, we accept and respect the court’s decision. But this will not weaken our resolve. Our struggle continues — we will not retreat even a single step.”

Priscella said the ruling had instead further fuelled KDM’s determination in the coming election, and said the party will stick to its decision to contest solo.

She said the party is prepared to face any opponent, particularly the current ruling coalition, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“KDM is increasingly accepted by the people of Sabah. Wherever we hold programmes, the support is overwhelming,” she said.

“Not only that, many leaders have begun reaching out to us. They are starting to believe in KDM’s struggle and are confident that the party will create an upset and change Sabah’s political landscape.

She added that it believes the ruling coalition will be defeated in the state election.

Yesterday, Peter failed in his judicial review application in the Court of Appeal to set aside his conviction and sentence for falsifying documents related to a maintenance and service contract at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) in 2014.

With this outcome, the conviction, three-year prison sentence and RM50,000 fine imposed by the Sessions Court — upheld by the High Court and Court of Appeal — remain in place.