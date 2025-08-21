KANGAR, Aug 21 — The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, today decreed that mosque officials and committee members must always observe good manners and morals in every aspect of administration and in interactions with the community.

He said that maintaining trustworthiness, sincerity, courtesy, and mutual respect among congregants and avoiding disputes that could tarnish the reputation of mosques or surau formed the foundation for blessings and effectiveness in their service.

“A mosque is a centre of worship, education, unity, and welfare. I call on the 101 mosques and 209 surau in the state, especially the four main mosques, Masjid Negeri Arau, Masjid Alwi Kangar, Masjid Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail Kangar, and Masjid Al-Hussain Kuala Perlis, to be exemplary models.

“Let mosques serve as centres that radiate the light of knowledge, morals, and unity for the community,” he said when officiating the Perlis mosque officials and committee members conference at Dewan Warisan here today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin further stated that mosque management should explore approaches and initiatives beyond conventional practices that could offer added value to congregants, while the ultimate goal remained to further enliven the mosques with meaningful activities.

“The establishment of food banks or community kitchens to assist the asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) deserves attention. Mosques can also undertake agro-community projects such as small farms or hydroponic cultivation, which can serve as food sources and generate additional funds for management,” he said.

In terms of environmental sustainability, the Raja Muda of Perlis said efforts such as saving electricity and water, as well as green energy initiatives like solar panel installations, had great potential to reduce mosque operating costs.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by Istana Arau today, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin advised the people to steer clear of bullying and to foster a culture of respect and empathy.

He stressed that one must never ridicule or mock another’s weaknesses but rather offer words of encouragement to nurture their self-confidence.

“By rejecting the culture of bullying and cultivating respect and empathy, we can create an atmosphere of harmony, safety, and well-being for all,” he said at the state banquet in conjunction with the 65th Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM) Athletics Championships at Dewan 2020 here yesterday.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin expressed hope that the championship would not only serve as a venue for competition but also as a platform to strengthen bonds, foster sportsmanship, and develop new talents capable of bringing glory to their respective states and Malaysia. — Bernama