KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia (APPGM) on Racial and Religious Harmony is working on a document to define and set standards for hate speech that align with Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society.

In a statement today, the group said the document could serve as a guideline for law enforcement, aiming to clarify provisions related to hate speech and the 3R issue (race, religion, and royalty) under the Communications and Multimedia Act, the Online Safety Act, and the Penal Code.

It said that consultations with communities and stakeholders will be conducted soon to ensure the document fits Malaysia’s context and needs.

“The proposal to draft this document was agreed upon at the second APPGM-Racial and Religious Harmony meeting yesterday, chaired by Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan, who is the APPGM chairman, and attended by cross-party MPs,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in the lead-up to Budget 2026, the group has backed the National Unity Ministry’s proposal to increase allocations for each Rukun Tetangga from RM6,000 to RM10,000.

It also suggested that the government introduce tax exemption incentives for companies contributing to unity and nation-building activities.

“In addition, the group believes there is a need for the Madani Government to increase funding for the implementation of unity, nation-building and national integration programmes to RM100 million under Budget 2026, compared to RM50 million in Budget 2025.

“The group reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that national policies and resources continue to be marshalled to build a more inclusive, united and harmonious society,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, during a press conference at Parliament House today, Government Backbenchers Club (BBC) chairman Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar), along with other Malaysian MPs, urged Malaysians to join the ‘Perhimpunan Bersamamu Gaza’ and ‘1000 Flotilla Nusantara Break the Siege’ at Dataran Merdeka this Sunday.

Mohd Shahar said MPs backed the ‘1000 Flotilla Break the Siege’ initiative and ‘Sumud Nusantara’, a humanitarian solidarity movement led by Malaysia, with regional and international networks, to end the cruel blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza.

“Members of Parliament of Malaysia further express full commitment to assist the Flotilla mission in achieving its goal of breaking the blockade and ensuring that urgent humanitarian aid can reach the people of Gaza without obstruction.

“We also pledge to extend all possible diplomatic and legal efforts to defend the safety of the Flotilla participants. Should Israel resort to aggression against the mission, Malaysia will support necessary international legal and diplomatic action to hold the Israeli regime accountable,” he added. — Bernama