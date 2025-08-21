KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Reports regarding video clips allegedly tarnishing Lembaga Tabung Haji’s (TH) image on social media have been lodged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said he is aware of several online videos urging Muslims to stop saving with TH.

“This does not support efforts to defend TH, so the government is investigating it. Complaints have been submitted to the MCMC.

“Police reports have been lodged on several videos deemed inciting. The matter has been handed to the authorities for a fair investigation,” he said during Ministers’ Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin), who asked about government efforts to curb the spread of false narratives and malicious allegations against TH on social media. — Bernama

