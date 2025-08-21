ALOR SETAR, Aug 21 — The Kedah government hopes the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) will allow the state to produce its padi seeds to tackle the supply shortage.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said farmers in the state have long grappled with padi seed shortages that have affected their crop yields.

“After years of struggling with the lack of padi seeds, at times there were none, and other times the supply was insufficient, sometimes the seeds failed to grow, as well as shortages of subsidised seeds, a leeway would be good.

“While we do have rules, laws, and agencies enforcing the use of certified padi seed varieties, we must also recognise the wisdom and experience of local farmers who have worked the padi fields for decades,” he told reporters after the Kedah State Legislative Assembly sitting, here today.

Earlier, the assembly passed a motion on the implementation of a community-based padi seed development programme, tabled by Kota Siputeh assemblyman Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir.

Muhammad Sanusi said the state government is currently carrying out a pilot project on padi seed planting covering 20.5 hectares in Kampung Sungai Mati, Tobiar, Pendang, adding that the findings will be submitted to KPKM.

“We hope that the seeds produced will help address the shortage and deliver better yields. This pilot project is not meant to challenge anyone but to fill gaps in the existing system,” he added. — Bernama