KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma) is currently in the process of expanding the levels of certification under the Malaysian Skills Certification System to levels 6, 7 and 8, compared to only levels 1 to 5 at present.

Minister Steven Sim said this effort will be realised through amendments to the National Skills Development Act 2006.

“It aims to elevate Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a pathway that is equal and balanced with the academic pathway in the country’s higher education system,” he said when winding up debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Sim said this initiative is in line with the significant increase in enrolment of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and equivalent school leavers into TVET programmes, which rose from 31.3 per cent in 2020 to 53.6 per cent in 2024.

During the same period, the employability rate of TVET graduates also showed a remarkable increase from 87 per cent to 95.6 per cent, he said.

“In tandem with this, allocations for TVET development have also been strengthened, from RM5.9 billion in 2020 to RM7.5 billion in 2024, proving the government’s commitment in elevating TVET as a key pillar of the nation’s human capital development,” he said.

Regarding the proposal for the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) to be made the sole manager of all TVET financing schemes, Sim said the agency’s funds can indeed be used to finance courses in all training institutions registered with the Department of Skills Development (DSD).

“This year, RM480 million has been allocated for the scheme,” he said.

In addition, he said Kesuma is in the process of improving the Skills Development Fund Corporation Act 2004 (Act 640) to allow PTPK to finance skills courses beyond DSD accreditation, professional skills courses, and skills courses for licensing purposes.

“For example, courses by Microsoft, OSH courses, accreditation by domestic bodies such as the Energy Commission, and international bodies such as the American Welding Society, among others.

“With this enhancement, PTPK will certainly play the role of a national TVET fund as proposed. We will also review PTPK’s role from time to time to ensure its mandate and financing can meet the country’s skills needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sim said the Gig Workers Bill 2025, which will protect over one million workers in the country’s gig economy, will be tabled at next week’s parliamentary sitting.

According to him, in the process of preparing the draft bill, nearly 40 engagement sessions were conducted with the participation of nearly 4,000 stakeholders, including almost 500 online feedback submissions.

This includes gig workers and their associations, trade unions, employers and platform operators, associations representing employers, academics, civil servants, and non-governmental organisations. — Bernama