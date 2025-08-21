KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) plans to introduce anti-corruption elements at the preschool level to build a generation that rejects graft from an early age.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said discussions have begun with Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris and Universiti Utara Malaysia to develop content for the initiative, The Star reported.

He explained that the proposal will be brought forward to the Education Ministry, with the aim of teaching preschool children in a simplified, age-appropriate manner.

“The idea is to instil in children, from a very young age, the understanding that corruption is wrong,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Azam, materials would likely use engaging formats such as comics and digital media to help children understand the concept.

He added that while introducing anti-corruption education in schools is straightforward, challenges typically emerge once students leave the education system.

Azam highlighted a 2003 survey which revealed that 30 per cent of university undergraduates admitted they would accept bribes if given the opportunity, raising major concerns for future leadership.