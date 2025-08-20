KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — A total of 14 main roads in Putrajaya will be closed from 6 am to 12 noon between Aug 26 and 29 for rehearsals ahead of the 68th National Day celebrations.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the affected routes include Lebuh Wawasan/Persiaran Perdana, Jalan Tun Razak/Lebuh Bestari, Jalan Tun Razak/Jalan Pembangunan, Lebuh Setia/Jalan Perpaduan, Jalan Kemerdekaan/Jalan Tun Hussein, and Dataran Putra/Persiaran Perdana.

In addition, 14 main access roads to Putrajaya Core Island will be fully closed from 10 pm on Aug 29 to 31.

The affected routes include Lingkaran Putrajaya/Jambatan Saujana, Lebuh Sentosa/Lebuh Wawasan, the traffic light at Lebuh Wawasan/Jambatan Wawasan, Bulatan Salahuddin/Dataran Perdana, the traffic light at Jalan Pembangunan/Jalan Tun Hussein, and the traffic light at Lingkaran Gemilang Satu/Persiaran Perdana.

“Members of the public are advised to plan their journey in advance, arrive early at the venue, and take advantage of the free shuttle bus service, which will operate every 15 minutes from three different locations,” he said in a statement today.

Fadil added that 2,708 officers and personnel will be deployed to ensure security and manage traffic for the National Day celebrations in Putrajaya, which is expected to attract 100,000 visitors.

The police will also conduct an Anti-Crime Operation in conjunction with the Merdeka Eve 2025 celebration, focusing on monitoring high-risk areas, large crowd zones, and efforts to prevent and tackle crime in the federal capital. — Bernama