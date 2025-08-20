GEORGE TOWN, Aug 20 — About 81 hectares of land have been reclaimed for Silicon Island, according to Penang Infrastructure Corporation Sdn Bhd (PIC) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Farizan Darus.

He said the mega reclamation project was moving forward as planned.

The Silicon Island reclamation project off the southern coast of Penang island covers about 930.7ha.

The project is being developed in two phases, 510ha under phase one and 420ha under phase two.

“Reaching 200 acres (81ha) of reclaimed land is not just about physical progress – it is a signal of confidence that Silicon Island is moving forward as planned,” Farizan said in a statement issued today.

He said the project will create new opportunities for investment and jobs, while ensuring local communities benefit from better amenities.

Among the facilities to be built on the man-made island included a 380m marine viaduct, the Pan Island Link 2A (PIL2A), the Matang Food Court and Community Hub and a new

Department of Community Development (KEMAS) training centre.

The marine viaduct, expected to open by January 2029, will have four lanes in each direction and is part of PIL2A.

Farizan said it will connect the island to the southern coast of Penang island and also improve access to the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah Bridge.

The Matang Food Court, covering 0.8ha, will house a new Village Community Management Council (MPKK) hall, a Fishermen’s One-Stop Service Centre, food stalls, restaurants and fishermen’s storage sheds.

Farizan (left) briefing Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib (second from left) and hisconsort Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja (third from left) during their visit to Silicon Island. — Picture courtesy of Silicon Island Development Sdn Bhd

Additionally, a suction tank and pump house will be built near the food court to support initial water needs on the island.

Construction of the suction tank and pump house will start in October and is expected to complete by the end of 2027.

Farizan added that Silicon Island was planned with resilience and sustainability at its core.

“Every element – from the marine viaduct to the community facilities – has been integrated to serve both economic and social needs,” he said.

He said a total RM11.7mil in ex-gratia payments has been disbursed to 791 eligible fishermen under the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP).

“In addition to the cash aid, the government has also rolled out the boat and engine assistance scheme,” he said.

To date, 118 out of 295 active fishermen who are boat owners have received new boats and engines, with an overall expenditure amounting close to RM10mil.

Earlier today, Penang Yang diPertua Negri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and his consort Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah visited the site, accompanied by an entourage from the state government and SRS Consortium, to commemorate the milestone.

They used the 378m temporary steel bridge built at Permatang Damar Laut to access the island.