PUTRAJAYA, Aug 20 — A principal assistant director at a government department has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of soliciting bribes and receiving sponsorships for overseas trips from several companies and individuals.

A four-day remand order against the suspect, who is in his 40s, was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Magistrate’s Court here this morning following MACC’s application.

According to a MACC source, the man was arrested at about 6.30pm yesterday when he appeared to give his statement at the Putrajaya MACC office.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect solicited and accepted sponsorships from various companies and individuals to finance his trips to several overseas destinations between March 2023 and January 2025.

“These trips were related to the Dubai Orchid Export Farm Project, estimated at RM125 million, with the total value of the sponsored trips exceeding RM50,000,” the source said.

Putrajaya MACC director Azizul Ahmad Sarkawi confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

In a separate case, a female insurance agent was remanded for her involvement in a fake investment scheme that deceived 22 investors out of RM21 million.

The suspect, in her 40s was arrested at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday and remanded for five days until August 24.

Preliminary investigations revealed the funds were never received by the cooperative, and the investors were given fake investment certificates.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama